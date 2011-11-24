STOCKS

-----------------------

The 30-share benchmark BSE index down 0.2 percent at 15,668.51 points and the 50-share Nifty 0.22 percent lower at 4,696.05 points, on mounting concerns of high inflation, slowing growth and faltering local currency, while retailers rallied on hopes the supermarket sector will be opened to foreign firms.

Please scroll down to the end of the copy for more information on sectoral indices.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

The benchmark 10-year 8.79 percent, 2021 bond yield at 8.78 percent from Wednesday's close of 8.81 percent, before results of the central bank's bond buyback are announced, with risk-aversion also aiding sentiment.

RUPEE

--------------

The rupee at 52.11/12 per dollar, stronger from Wednesday's close of 52.36/37 and off the low of 52.40 hit earlier as companies sold dollars after suspected central bank intervention for the second day in a row following the Indian currency's slide to a record low this week.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

----------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap at 7.29 percent from Wednesday's close of 7.31 percent and the one-year rate at 8.10 percent from 8.13 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

Call money rate at 8.60/70 percent from Wednesday's close of 8.40/45 percent, as demand was strong in the first week of the reporting fortnight.

GOLD <0#MAU:>

------------

The December contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India at 28,584 rupees, down 196 rupees from its previous close.

BSE INDICES

------------------------ Index Value % Change SENSEX 15668.51 -0.2 DOLLEX-30 2466.39 -0.25 DOLLEX-100 1609.27 -0.18 DOLLEX-200 607.37 -0.15 BSE-100 8111.72 -0.15 BSE-200 1902.31 -0.12 BSE-500 5963.99 -0.14 BSE MID-CAP 5514.09 -0 BSE SMALL-CAP 5947.61 -0.47 BSE AUTO 8326.52 0.69 BSE-CG 9143.9 0.72 BSE-CD 5713.6 -0.75 BSE-FMCG 3922.58 -0.07 BSE-HC 5843.63 -0.19 BSE IPO 1377.59 -0.25 BSE-IT 5412.34 -0.63 BSE METALS 10002.03 -0.22 BSE OIL & GAS 7949.8 -0.07 BSE POWER 1869.13 0.14 BSE REALTY 1534.46 -0.24 BSE-PSU 6595.7 0.12 BSE-TECK 3273.31 -0.3 BSE BANKEX 9629.68 -0.2 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1048.2 0.07 S&P CNX NIFTY 4696.05 -0.22

------------------------

Double click on codes in

Reuters MIOR/MIBOR

NSE MIBID/MIBOR

Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread

For Reuters Benchmarks

South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Aditya Phatak)