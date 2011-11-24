STOCKS

-----------------------

The 30-share benchmark BSE index up 0.73 percent at 15,814.78 points and the 50-share Nifty 0.8 percent higher at 4,744.3 points, on positive European markets.

Please scroll down to the end of the copy for more information on sectoral indices.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

The benchmark 10-year 8.79 percent, 2021 bond yield at 8.79 percent from Wednesday's close of 8.81 percent, before results of the central bank's bond buyback are announced, with lower food inflation also aiding sentiment.

RUPEE

--------------

The rupee at 52.0650/0750 per dollar, stronger from Wednesday's close of 52.36/37 and off the low of 52.40 hit earlier as companies sold dollars after suspected central bank intervention for the second day in a row following the Indian currency's slide to a record low this week.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

----------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap at 7.32 percent from Wednesday's close of 7.31 percent and the one-year rate at 8.10 percent from 8.13 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

Call money rate at 8.65/70 percent from Wednesday's close of 8.40/45 percent, as demand was strong in the first week of the reporting fortnight.

GOLD <0#MAU:>

------------

The December contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India at 28,586 rupees, down 194 rupees from its previous close.

BSE INDICES

------------------------

Index Value % Change SENSEX 15814.78 0.73

DOLLEX-30 2494.3 0.88

DOLLEX-100 1628.43 1.01

DOLLEX-200 614.65 1.04

BSE-100 8195.69 0.88

BSE-200 1922.15 0.92

BSE-500 6023.82 0.86

BSE MID-CAP 5569.31 1

BSE SMALL-CAP 5978.15 0.04

BSE AUTO 8443.76 2.11

BSE-CG 9270.42 2.11

BSE-CD 5715.9 -0.71

BSE-FMCG 3935.19 0.25

BSE-HC 5938.86 1.44

BSE IPO 1386.73 0.42

BSE-IT 5484.75 0.7

BSE METALS 10043.68 0.2

BSE OIL & GAS 7977.27 0.27

BSE POWER 1890.27 1.27

BSE REALTY 1559.06 1.36

BSE-PSU 6645.56 0.87

BSE-TECK 3325.71 1.3

BSE BANKEX 9726.1 0.8

BSE TAS SHARIAH 1060.25 1.22

------------------------

Double click on codes in

Reuters MIOR/MIBOR

NSE MIBID/MIBOR

Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread

For Reuters Benchmarks

South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Aditya Phatak)