STOCKS

-----------------------

The 30-share benchmark BSE index closed up 1.01 percent at 15,858.49 points and the 50-share Nifty ended 1.06 percent higher at 4,756.45 points, on Thursday after hitting a two-year low in the previous session, led by gains in engineering conglomerate Larsen and Toubro and Oil and Natural Gas Corp.

Please scroll down to the end of the copy for more information on sectoral indices.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

The benchmark 10-year 8.79 percent, 2021 bond yield ended at 8.79 percent from Wednesday's close of 8.81 percent, as lower food inflation numbers helped sentiment. Hope that RBI will announce more bond repurchases to improve liquidity also aided buying.

RUPEE

--------------

The rupee ended at 52.065/075 per dollar, stronger from Wednesday's close of 52.36/37 and off the low of 52.40 hit earlier on account of dollar selling from corporates and hopes that steps announced by the central bank could boost dollar inflows and help rupee stand its ground.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

----------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap ended steady at 7.33 percent from Wednesday's close while the one-year rate settled at 8.09 percent from 8.13 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

Call money rate ended at 8.70/75 percent from Wednesday's close of 8.40/45 percent, as demand held strong in the first week of the reporting fortnight.

GOLD <0#MAU:>

------------

The December contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India at 28,582 rupees, down 198 rupees from its previous close.

BSE INDICES

------------------------

Index Value % Change SENSEX 15858.49 1.01 DOLLEX-30 2500.2 1.12 DOLLEX-100 1632.35 1.25 DOLLEX-200 616.16 1.29 BSE-100 8217 1.14 BSE-200 1927.24 1.19 BSE-500 6039.99 1.13 BSE MID-CAP 5591.33 1.4 BSE SMALL-CAP 5998.88 0.38 BSE AUTO 8471.77 2.45 BSE-CG 9288.6 2.31 BSE-CD 5744.61 -0.21 BSE-FMCG 3928.3 0.08 BSE-HC 5952.92 1.68 BSE IPO 1386.47 0.4 BSE-IT 5517.25 1.29 BSE METALS 10040.41 0.17 BSE OIL & GAS 8030.01 0.94 BSE POWER 1886.98 1.09 BSE REALTY 1558.74 1.34 BSE-PSU 6652.75 0.98 BSE-TECK 3340.41 1.74 BSE BANKEX 9742.5 0.97 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1064.11 1.59

------------------------

Double click on codes in

Reuters MIOR/MIBOR

NSE MIBID/MIBOR

Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread

For Reuters Benchmarks

South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Aditya Phatak)