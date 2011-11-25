STOCKS

-----------------------

The 30-share benchmark BSE index down 1.03 percent at 15,695.61 points and the 50-share Nifty 1.05 percent lower at 44,706.6 points, as weak global cues hurt investor confidence.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

The benchmark 10-year 8.79 percent, 2021 bond yield at 8.80 percent from 8.79 at Thursday's close as traders remained cautious ahead of the 130 billion rupees debt sale later in the day.

RUPEE

--------------

The rupee at 52.2000/2150 per dollar from Thursday's close of 52.065/075 per dollar, weighed by negative local shares and a weak euro.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

----------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap at 7.30 percent from 7.31 percent at Thursday's close, while the one-year rate at 8.08 percent from previous 8.09 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

Call money rate steady at 8.70/75 percent as demand for funds from banks remained steady towards the end of the first week of the reporting fortnight.

BSE INDICES

------------------------ Index Value % Change SENSEX 15695.61 -1.03 DOLLEX-30 2468.22 -1.28 DOLLEX-100 1613.35 -1.16 DOLLEX-200 609.43 -1.09 BSE-100 8141.94 -0.91 BSE-200 1911.06 -0.84 BSE-500 5993.63 -0.77 BSE MID-CAP 5572.55 -0.34 BSE SMALL-CAP 5999.69 0.01 BSE AUTO 8387.16 -1 BSE-CG 9244.33 -0.48 BSE-CD 5677.01 -1.18 BSE-FMCG 3910.91 -0.44 BSE-HC 5927.49 -0.43 BSE IPO 1381.39 -0.37 BSE-IT 5446.74 -1.28 BSE METALS 9901.72 -1.38 BSE OIL & GAS 7923.76 -1.32 BSE POWER 1880.07 -0.37 BSE REALTY 1547.38 -0.73 BSE-PSU 6607.16 -0.69 BSE-TECK 3312.37 -0.84 BSE BANKEX 9625.49 -1.2 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1056.74 -0.69

------------------------

(Compiled by Aditya Phatak)