STOCKS

The 30-share benchmark BSE index down 0.15 percent at 15,834.77 points and the 50-share Nifty 0.17 percent lower at 4,748.3 points, as weak global cues hurt investor confidence.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year 8.79 percent, 2021 bond yield at 8.81 percent from 8.79 at Thursday's close as traders remained cautious ahead of the 130 billion rupees debt sale later in the day.

RUPEE

The rupee at 52.09/10 per dollar from Thursday's close of 52.065/075 per dollar, recovery from the day's low lead by rebound in local shares and hopes euro could rise.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap steady at 7.31 percent from Thursday's close, while the one-year rate at 8.08 percent from previous 8.09 percent.

CALL MONEY

Call money rate at 8.65/8.75 percent, little changed from Thursday's close of 8.70/75 percent as demand for funds from banks remained steady towards the end of the first week of the reporting fortnight.

GOLD <0#MAU:>

The December contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India at 28,441 rupees, down 107 rupees from its previous close.

BSE INDICES

Index Value % Change SENSEX 15834.77 -0.15 DOLLEX-30 2495.65 -0.18 DOLLEX-100 1632.84 0.03 DOLLEX-200 616.94 0.13 BSE-100 8223.01 0.07 BSE-200 1930.52 0.17 BSE-500 6056.43 0.27 BSE MID-CAP 5652.16 1.09 BSE SMALL-CAP 6070.8 1.2 BSE AUTO 8510.43 0.46 BSE-CG 9556.49 2.88 BSE-CD 5872.33 2.22 BSE-FMCG 3918.38 -0.25 BSE-HC 5990.58 0.63 BSE IPO 1401.91 1.11 BSE-IT 5451.48 -1.19 BSE METALS 9975.62 -0.65 BSE OIL & GAS 7967.44 -0.78 BSE POWER 1908.02 1.12 BSE REALTY 1597.75 2.5 BSE-PSU 6702.26 0.74 BSE-TECK 3314.81 -0.77 BSE BANKEX 9792.97 0.52 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1065.17 0.1 S&P CNX NIFTY 4748.3 -0.17

South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Aditya Phatak)