The 30-share benchmark BSE index down 0.26 percent at 15,817.23 points and the 50-share Nifty 0.27 percent lower at 4,743.8 points, off early lows in choppy trade on Friday, with property developers and retailers rallying after the government opened the supermarket sector to global giants.

The benchmark 10-year 8.79 percent, 2021 bond yield at 8.84 percent from 8.79 at Thursday's close after finance minister Pranab Mukherjee sought parliamentary approval for additional spending in the current fiscal year to end-March 2012, adding to supply concerns.

The rupee at 52.23/24 per dollar from Thursday's close of 52.065/075 per dollar, tailing negative domestic shares.

The benchmark five-year swap up 2 basis points at 7.33 percent from Thursday's close, while the one-year rate steady at 8.09 percent from previous close.

Call money rate at 8.65/8.70 percent, little changed from Thursday's close of 8.70/75 percent, On steady demand for funds from banks towards the end of the first week of the reporting fortnight.

The December contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India at 28,396 rupees, down 153 rupees from its previous close.

Index Value % Change SENSEX 15817.23 -0.26 DOLLEX-30 2488.04 -0.49 DOLLEX-100 1628.05 -0.26 DOLLEX-200 615.02 -0.19 BSE-100 8217.38 0 BSE-200 1928.86 0.08 BSE-500 6052.15 0.2 BSE MID-CAP 5650.6 1.06 BSE SMALL-CAP 6078.42 1.33 BSE AUTO 8449.34 -0.26 BSE-CG 9595.62 3.31 BSE-CD 5855.09 1.92 BSE-FMCG 3927.87 -0.01 BSE-HC 5973.87 0.35 BSE IPO 1402.95 1.19 BSE-IT 5444.26 -1.32 BSE METALS 9968.69 -0.71 BSE OIL & GAS 7975.41 -0.68 BSE POWER 1911.73 1.31 BSE REALTY 1602.14 2.78 BSE-PSU 6717.02 0.97 BSE-TECK 3311.58 -0.86 BSE BANKEX 9786.72 0.45 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1063.02 -0.1

