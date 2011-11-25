STOCKS

The 30-share benchmark BSE index down 0.82 percent to 15,728.06 points and the 50-share Nifty 0.83 percent lower at 4,716.9 points, in choppy trade, with property developers and retailers rallying after the government opened the supermarket sector to global giants. Exporters fell on concerns the global slowdown would affect business.

GOVERNMENT BONDS



The benchmark 10-year 8.79 percent, 2021 bond yield at 8.84 percent from 8.79 at Thursday's close after finance minister Pranab Mukherjee sought parliamentary approval for additional spending in the current fiscal year to end-March 2012, adding to supply concerns.

RUPEE



The rupee at 52.35/36 per dollar from Thursday's close of 52.065/075 per dollar, tailing negative domestic shares and losses in the euro.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS



The benchmark five-year swap up 2 basis points at 7.33 percent from Thursday's close, while the one-year rate up 1 bp at 8.10 percent.

CALL MONEY



Call money rate at 8.65/8.70 percent, little changed from Thursday's close of 8.70/75 percent, on steady demand for funds from banks towards the end of the first week of the reporting fortnight.

GOLD <0#MAU:>



The December contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India at 28,378 rupees, down 171 rupees from its previous close.

BSE INDICES

------------------------ SENSEX 15728.06 -0.82 DOLLEX-30 2467.91 -1.29 DOLLEX-100 1615.94 -1.01 DOLLEX-200 610.6 -0.9 BSE-100 8174.21 -0.52 BSE-200 1919.22 -0.42 BSE-500 6022.45 -0.29 BSE MID-CAP 5629.98 0.69 BSE SMALL-CAP 6058.53 0.99 BSE AUTO 8404.51 -0.79 BSE-CG 9527.93 2.58 BSE-CD 5783.81 0.68 BSE-FMCG 3911.61 -0.42 BSE-HC 5959.02 0.1 BSE IPO 1398.3 0.85 BSE-IT 5411.23 -1.92 BSE METALS 9898.67 -1.41 BSE OIL & GAS 7925.76 -1.3 BSE POWER 1899.31 0.65 BSE REALTY 1591.64 2.11 BSE-PSU 6701.13 0.73 BSE-TECK 3289.41 -1.53 BSE BANKEX 9766.29 0.24 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1056.59 -0.71 S&P CNX NIFTY 4716.9 -0.83



(Compiled by Swati Bhat)