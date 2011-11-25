STOCKS

The 30-share benchmark BSE index ended down 1.03 percent at 15,695.43 points and the 50-share Nifty closed 0.98 percent lower at 4,710.05 points, as investor worries over faltering global growth outweighed gains made by retailers a day after the opening up of the sector.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year 8.79 percent, 2021 bond yield closed at 8.81 percent, retracing from the day's highs as bargain-hunting crept in after results of the 130-billion-rupees bond auction cheered sentiment, while expectations of more buybacks also gained ground. It had closed at 8.79 on Thursday.

RUPEE

The rupee ended at 52.23/24 per dollar from Thursday's close of 52.065/075 per dollar, weighed by losses in domestic equities and the euro as the region's spiralling debt crisis dented risk appetite, but hopes the central bank will intervene in case of a sharp slide in the local currency limited the drop.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap ended up 3 basis points at 7.34 percent from Thursday's close, while the one-year rate closed steady at 8.09 percent.

CALL MONEY

Call money rate at 8.60/8.65 percent, marginally lower from Thursday's close of 8.70/75 percent, with demand coming off a little towards the end of the first week of the reporting fortnight.

GOLD <0#MAU:>

The December contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India at 28,388 rupees, down 161 rupees from its previous close.

BSE INDICES

Index Value % Change SENSEX 15695.43 -1.03 DOLLEX-30 2462.91 -1.49 DOLLEX-100 1612.85 -1.19 DOLLEX-200 609.34 -1.11 BSE-100 8157.03 -0.73 BSE-200 1914.89 -0.64 BSE-500 6008.93 -0.51 BSE MID-CAP 5612.63 0.38 BSE SMALL-CAP 6049.39 0.84 BSE AUTO 8362.86 -1.29 BSE-CG 9533.52 2.64 BSE-CD 5777.9 0.58 BSE-FMCG 3899.57 -0.73 BSE-HC 5932.02 -0.35 BSE IPO 1396.43 0.72 BSE-IT 5403.55 -2.06 BSE METALS 9874.97 -1.65 BSE OIL & GAS 7899.64 -1.62 BSE POWER 1894.01 0.37 BSE REALTY 1579.3 1.32 BSE-PSU 6692.29 0.59 BSE-TECK 3286.11 -1.63 BSE BANKEX 9768.7 0.27 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1055.01 -0.86

South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Archana Naryanan)