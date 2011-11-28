STOCKS

The 30-share benchmark BSE index and the 50-share Nifty were both 1.8 percent higher at 15,978.06 points and 4,794.75 points respectively, as strong Asian markets and hopes the government will push more reforms after liberalising foreign investment in the retail sector.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year 8.79 percent, 2021 bond yield up 1 basis point at 8.82 percent from previous close, as worries of fiscal slippage and extra paper supply linger after government sought parliament approval on Friday for more spending in FY12. Traders await announcement of more buyback from the central bank to improve liquidity.

RUPEE

The rupee at 52.09/10 per dollar from Friday's close of 52.23/24 per dollar, comforted by gains in local shares and the euro. Traders expect dollar demand from oil importers to temper rise.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap at 7.36 percent from 7.34 percent on Friday and the one-year rate was at 8.12 percent from 8.09 percent previously.

CALL MONEY

Call money rate at 8.60/8.65 percent, steady from Friday's close, as demand subdued in the second week of the reporting fortnight. Rate had closed at 8.60/8.65 percent on Saturday in illiquid market.

BSE INDICES

------------------------ Index Value % Change SENSEX 15978.06 1.8 DOLLEX-30 2518.81 2.27 DOLLEX-100 1648.93 2.24 DOLLEX-200 622.67 2.19 BSE-100 8301.26 1.77 BSE-200 1947.81 1.72 BSE-500 6108.8 1.66 BSE MID-CAP 5681.17 1.22 BSE SMALL-CAP 6122.2 1.2 BSE AUTO 8506.91 1.72 BSE-CG 9729.63 2.06 BSE-CD 5843.12 1.13 BSE-FMCG 3961.03 1.58 BSE-HC 6002.01 1.18 BSE IPO 1420.94 1.76 BSE-IT 5474.75 1.32 BSE METALS 10180.26 3.09 BSE OIL & GAS 8018.2 1.5 BSE POWER 1929.77 1.89 BSE REALTY 1615.99 2.32 BSE-PSU 6804.35 1.67 BSE-TECK 3338.94 1.61 BSE BANKEX 9945.52 1.81 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1072.38 1.65 S&P CNX NIFTY 4794.75 1.8

