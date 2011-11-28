STOCKS

-----------------------

The 30-share benchmark BSE index up 2.19 percent to 16,039.33 points and the 50-share Nifty 2.16 percent higher at 4,811.7 points, on strong Asian markets and hopes the government will push more reforms after liberalising foreign investment in the retail sector.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

The benchmark 10-year 8.79 percent, 2021 bond yield up 1 basis point at 8.82 percent from previous close, as worries of fiscal slippage and extra paper supply linger after government sought parliament approval on Friday for more spending in FY12. Traders await announcement of more buyback from the central bank to improve liquidity.

RUPEE

--------------

The rupee at 51.9700/9750 per dollar from Friday's close of 52.23/24 per dollar, comforted by gains in local shares and the euro. Traders expect dollar demand from oil importers to temper the rise.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-----------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap at 7.36 percent from 7.34 percent on Friday and the one-year rate was steady at 8.09 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

Call money rate at 8.65/8.70 percent, little changed from Friday's close of 8.60/8.65, as demand was stable. Rate had closed at 8.60/8.65 percent on Saturday in illiquid market.

GOLD <0#MAU:>

------------

The December contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India at 28,646 rupees, up 237 rupees from its previous close.

BSE INDICES

------------------------

Index Value % Change SENSEX 16039.33 2.19

DOLLEX-30 2533.5 2.87

DOLLEX-100 1657.7 2.78

DOLLEX-200 626.03 2.74

BSE-100 8328.58 2.1

BSE-200 1954.37 2.06

BSE-500 6127.99 1.98

BSE MID-CAP 5694.42 1.46

BSE SMALL-CAP 6139.71 1.49

BSE AUTO 8509.13 1.75

BSE-CG 9686.27 1.6

BSE-CD 5858.48 1.39

BSE-FMCG 3982.47 2.13

BSE-HC 6020.45 1.49

BSE IPO 1419.59 1.66

BSE-IT 5491.15 1.62

BSE METALS 10218.23 3.48

BSE OIL & GAS 8058.73 2.01

BSE POWER 1933.59 2.09

BSE REALTY 1623 2.77

BSE-PSU 6829.91 2.06

BSE-TECK 3344.03 1.76

BSE BANKEX 10010.77 2.48

BSE TAS 1074.47 1.84 SHARIAH

------------------------

