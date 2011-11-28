STOCKS

-----------------------

The 30-share benchmark BSE index up 2.37 percent to 16,066.85 points and the 50-share Nifty 2.32 percent higher at 4,819.2 points, as Asian markets rallied on renewed euro zone hopes to tackle the region's debt crisis, with investor confidence also getting a boost from the government's move to jump-start key reforms.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

The benchmark 10-year 8.79 percent, 2021 bond yield steady at 8.81 percent from previous close, with the market cautious due to the likelihood of additional federal borrowing in the current fiscal year after New Delhi indicated that it would need to spend to more.

RUPEE

--------------

The rupee at 52.00/01 per dollar from Friday's close of 52.23/24 per dollar, as domestic equities rose on hopes the government will push more reforms, and as the euro firmed on optimism Europe will come up with some concrete steps this week towards activating a crucial euro zone bail-out fund.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-----------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap steady at 7.34 percent and the one-year rate was up 2 basis points at 8.11 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

Call money rate steady at Friday's close of 8.60/8.65 percent, as demand was stable. Rate had closed at the same level on Saturday in illiquid market.

GOLD <0#MAU:>

------------

The December contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India at 28,637 rupees, up 228 rupees from its previous close.

BSE INDICES

------------------------

Index Value % Change SENSEX 16066.85 2.37

DOLLEX-30 2536.9 3

DOLLEX-100 1658.09 2.8

DOLLEX-200 626.06 2.74

BSE-100 8335.34 2.19

BSE-200 1955.58 2.12

BSE-500 6130.45 2.02

BSE MID-CAP 5685.71 1.3

BSE SMALL-CAP 6128.23 1.3

BSE AUTO 8462.69 1.19

BSE-CG 9625.41 0.96

BSE-CD 5840.75 1.09

BSE-FMCG 3992.17 2.37

BSE-HC 5989.74 0.97

BSE IPO 1421.51 1.8

BSE-IT 5477.13 1.36

BSE METALS 10269.24 3.99

BSE OIL & GAS 8100.91 2.55

BSE POWER 1930.23 1.91

BSE REALTY 1620.88 2.63

BSE-PSU 6846.36 2.3

BSE-TECK 3338.28 1.59

BSE BANKEX 10023.85 2.61

BSE TAS SHARIAH 1071.2 1.53

------------------------

