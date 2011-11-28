STOCKS

-----------------------

The 30-share benchmark BSE index up 2.82 percent at 16,137.30 points and the 50-share Nifty 2.8 percent higher at 4,841.15 points, as Asian markets rallied on renewed euro zone hopes to tackle the region's debt crisis, with investor confidence also getting a boost from the government's move to jump-start key reforms.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

The benchmark 10-year 8.79 percent, 2021 bond yield up 2 basis points at 8.83 percent, as the market was cautious due to the likelihood of additional federal borrowing in the current fiscal year after New Delhi indicated that it would need to spend to more.

RUPEE

--------------

The rupee at 51.87/88 per dollar from Friday's close of 52.23/24 per dollar, as domestic equities rose on hopes the government will push more reforms, and as the euro firmed on optimism Europe will come up with some concrete steps this week towards activating a crucial euro zone bail-out fund.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-----------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap steady at 7.34 percent and the one-year rate was up 2 basis points at 8.11 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

Call money rate steady at Friday's close of 8.60/8.65 percent, as demand was stable in the second week of the reporting fortnight. Rate had closed at the same level on Saturday in illiquid market.

GOLD <0#MAU:>

------------

The December contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India at 28,746 rupees, up 337 rupees from its previous close.

BSE INDICES

------------------------ Index Value % Change

SENSEX 16137.3 2.82

DOLLEX-30 2554.62 3.72

DOLLEX-100 1670.12 3.55

DOLLEX-200 630.51 3.47

BSE-100 8373.21 2.65

BSE-200 1964.17 2.57

BSE-500 6155.6 2.44

BSE MID-CAP 5696.22 1.49

BSE SMALL-CAP 6141.08 1.52

BSE AUTO 8482.48 1.43

BSE-CG 9699.6 1.74

BSE-CD 5847.04 1.2

BSE-FMCG 3992.65 2.39

BSE-HC 6012.42 1.36

BSE IPO 1424.01 1.98

BSE-IT 5485.53 1.52

BSE METALS 10294.77 4.25

BSE OIL & GAS 8135.31 2.98

BSE POWER 1940.44 2.45

BSE REALTY 1622.35 2.73

BSE-PSU 6878.72 2.79

BSE-TECK 3343.24 1.74

BSE BANKEX 10101.47 3.41

BSE TAS SHARIAH 1076.12 2

------------------------

