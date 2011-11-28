STOCKS

-----------------------

The 30-share benchmark BSE index closed 3.01 percent up at 16,167.13 points and the 50-share Nifty 3 percent higher at 4,851.3 points, as the federal government's move to initiate reforms boosted investor sentiment and on hopes the euro zone debt crisis will be tackled with definite measures.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

The benchmark 10-year 8.79 percent, 2021 bond yield ended up 2 basis points at 8.83 percent, as the market was cautious due to the likelihood of additional federal borrowing in the current fiscal year after New Delhi indicated that it would need to spend to more, and as investors preferred riskier assets.

RUPEE

--------------

The rupee ended at 51.955/965 per dollar from Friday's close of 52.23/24 per dollar, as domestic equities surged on hopes the government will push reforms which in-turn will attract foreign fund inflows, and as the euro firmed on optimism Europe will come up with some concrete steps this week towards activating a crucial euro zone bail-out fund.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-----------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap closed at 7.33 percent from 7.34 percent at Friday's close and the one-year rate ended at 8.11 percent from 8.09 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

Call money rate ended steady at Friday's close of 8.60/8.65 percent, as demand was stable in the second week of the reporting fortnight. Rate had closed at the same level on Saturday in illiquid market.

GOLD <0#MAU:>

------------

The December contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India at 28,726 rupees, up 317 rupees from its previous close.

BSE INDICES

------------------------ Index Value % Change SENSEX 16167.13 3.01 DOLLEX-30 2557.45 3.84 DOLLEX-100 1672.07 3.67 DOLLEX-200 631.15 3.58 BSE-100 8388.66 2.84 BSE-200 1967.49 2.75 BSE-500 6165.48 2.61 BSE MID-CAP 5696.92 1.5 BSE SMALL-CAP 6153.36 1.72 BSE AUTO 8470.51 1.29 BSE-CG 9724.43 2 BSE-CD 5842.81 1.12 BSE-FMCG 3975.18 1.94 BSE-HC 6023.09 1.54 BSE IPO 1426.51 2.15 BSE-IT 5504.66 1.87 BSE METALS 10355.71 4.87 BSE OIL & GAS 8172.16 3.45 BSE POWER 1942.13 2.54 BSE REALTY 1623.35 2.79 BSE-PSU 6897.25 3.06 BSE-TECK 3358.95 2.22 BSE BANKEX 10104.09 3.43 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1079.16 2.29

------------------------

