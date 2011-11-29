STOCKS

The 30-share benchmark BSE index down 0.60 percent to 16,070.78 points and the 50-share Nifty 0.58 percent lower at 4,823.20 points, dragged by energy major Reliance Industries and software services bellwether Infosys .

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year 8.79 percent, 2021 bond yield steady at 8.83 percent, as lack of fresh triggers kept investors on the sidelines, though concerns over lined-up supplies may limit any major downside to yields.

RUPEE

The rupee at 51.94/95 per dollar, little changed from Monday's close of 51.9550/9650, as positive sentiment due to gains in other Asian peers was offset by weak domestic shares.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap at 7.32 percent, down from 7.33 percent at Monday's close and the one-year rate steady at 8.11 percent.

CALL MONEY

Call money rate at 8.65/70 percent, little changed from Monday's close of 8.60/8.65 percent, as demand was stable in the second week of the reporting fortnight.

BSE INDICES

------------------------ Index Value % Change

SENSEX 16070.78 -0.6

DOLLEX-30 2539.9 -0.69

DOLLEX-100 1662.88 -0.55

DOLLEX-200 627.94 -0.51

BSE-100 8351.39 -0.44

BSE-200 1959.58 -0.4

BSE-500 6142.84 -0.37

BSE MID-CAP 5693.66 -0.06

BSE SMALL-CAP 6162.89 0.15

BSE AUTO 8438.38 -0.38

BSE-CG 9715.09 -0.1

BSE-CD 5804.62 -0.65

BSE-FMCG 3974.97 -0.01

BSE-HC 6051.02 0.46

BSE IPO 1428.37 0.13

BSE-IT 5467.17 -0.68

BSE METALS 10355.96 0

BSE OIL & GAS 8050.81 -1.48

BSE POWER 1937.23 -0.25

BSE REALTY 1620.88 -0.15

BSE-PSU 6864.48 -0.48

BSE-TECK 3340.93 -0.54

BSE BANKEX 10066.79 -0.37

BSE TAS SHARIAH 1075.17 -0.37

