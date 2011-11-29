STOCKS
-----------------------
The 30-share benchmark BSE index down 0.60 percent
to 16,070.78 points and the 50-share Nifty 0.58 percent
lower at 4,823.20 points, dragged by energy major Reliance
Industries and software services bellwether Infosys
.
Please scroll down to the end of the copy for more
information on sectoral indices.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year 8.79 percent, 2021 bond
yield steady at 8.83 percent, as lack of fresh triggers kept
investors on the sidelines, though concerns over lined-up
supplies may limit any major downside to yields.
RUPEE
--------------
The rupee at 51.94/95 per dollar, little changed from
Monday's close of 51.9550/9650, as positive sentiment due to
gains in other Asian peers was offset by weak domestic shares.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-----------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap at 7.32 percent,
down from 7.33 percent at Monday's close and the one-year rate
steady at 8.11 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
Call money rate at 8.65/70 percent, little changed from
Monday's close of 8.60/8.65 percent, as demand was stable in the
second week of the reporting fortnight.
BSE INDICES
------------------------
Index Value % Change
SENSEX 16070.78 -0.6
DOLLEX-30 2539.9 -0.69
DOLLEX-100 1662.88 -0.55
DOLLEX-200 627.94 -0.51
BSE-100 8351.39 -0.44
BSE-200 1959.58 -0.4
BSE-500 6142.84 -0.37
BSE MID-CAP 5693.66 -0.06
BSE SMALL-CAP 6162.89 0.15
BSE AUTO 8438.38 -0.38
BSE-CG 9715.09 -0.1
BSE-CD 5804.62 -0.65
BSE-FMCG 3974.97 -0.01
BSE-HC 6051.02 0.46
BSE IPO 1428.37 0.13
BSE-IT 5467.17 -0.68
BSE METALS 10355.96 0
BSE OIL & GAS 8050.81 -1.48
BSE POWER 1937.23 -0.25
BSE REALTY 1620.88 -0.15
BSE-PSU 6864.48 -0.48
BSE-TECK 3340.93 -0.54
BSE BANKEX 10066.79 -0.37
BSE TAS SHARIAH 1075.17 -0.37
------------------------
Double click on codes in
Reuters MIOR/MIBOR
NSE MIBID/MIBOR
Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread
For Reuters Benchmarks
South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)
(Compiled by Swati Bhat)