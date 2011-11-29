STOCKS
-----------------------
The 30-share benchmark BSE index down 0.25 percent
to 16,126.59 points and the 50-share Nifty 0.21 percent
lower at 4,841.2 points, dragged by energy major Reliance
Industries and software services bellwether Infosys
.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year 8.79 percent, 2021 bond
yield up one basis point at 8.84 percent as concerns over
lined-up supplies weighed.
RUPEE
--------------
The rupee at 51.9400/9450 per dollar, little changed from
Monday's close of 51.9550/9650, as exporters selling dollars
helped offset oil importers' demand for the greenback and
negative local shares.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-----------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap at 7.32 percent,
down from 7.33 percent at Monday's close, and the one-year rate
at 8.10 percent from 8.11 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
Call money rate at 8.60/65 percent, steady from Monday's
close, as demand was stable in the second week of the reporting
fortnight.
GOLD <0#MAU:>
------------
The December contract on the Multi Commodity
Exchange of India at 28,640 rupees, down 90 rupees from its
previous close.
BSE INDICES
------------------------
Index Value % Change
SENSEX 16126.59 -0.25
DOLLEX-30 2548.77 -0.34
DOLLEX-100 1668.36 -0.22
DOLLEX-200 629.99 -0.18
BSE-100 8377.33 -0.14
BSE-200 1965.58 -0.1
BSE-500 6160.78 -0.08
BSE MID-CAP 5704.74 0.14
BSE SMALL-CAP 6162.5 0.15
BSE AUTO 8530.92 0.71
BSE-CG 9755.85 0.32
BSE-CD 5837.13 -0.1
BSE-FMCG 3989.1 0.35
BSE-HC 6070.64 0.79
BSE IPO 1433.61 0.5
BSE-IT 5473.26 -0.57
BSE METALS 10365.66 0.1
BSE OIL & GAS 8057.87 -1.4
BSE POWER 1940.87 -0.06
BSE REALTY 1623.05 -0.02
BSE-PSU 6881.66 -0.23
BSE-TECK 3341.98 -0.51
BSE BANKEX 10117.28 0.13
BSE TAS SHARIAH 1080.32 0.11
------------------------
(Compiled by Swati Bhat)