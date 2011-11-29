STOCKS

The 30-share benchmark BSE index down 0.25 percent to 16,126.59 points and the 50-share Nifty 0.21 percent lower at 4,841.2 points, dragged by energy major Reliance Industries and software services bellwether Infosys .

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year 8.79 percent, 2021 bond yield up one basis point at 8.84 percent as concerns over lined-up supplies weighed.

RUPEE

The rupee at 51.9400/9450 per dollar, little changed from Monday's close of 51.9550/9650, as exporters selling dollars helped offset oil importers' demand for the greenback and negative local shares.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap at 7.32 percent, down from 7.33 percent at Monday's close, and the one-year rate at 8.10 percent from 8.11 percent.

CALL MONEY

Call money rate at 8.60/65 percent, steady from Monday's close, as demand was stable in the second week of the reporting fortnight.

GOLD <0#MAU:>

The December contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India at 28,640 rupees, down 90 rupees from its previous close.

BSE INDICES

------------------------ Index Value % Change SENSEX 16126.59 -0.25 DOLLEX-30 2548.77 -0.34 DOLLEX-100 1668.36 -0.22 DOLLEX-200 629.99 -0.18 BSE-100 8377.33 -0.14 BSE-200 1965.58 -0.1 BSE-500 6160.78 -0.08 BSE MID-CAP 5704.74 0.14 BSE SMALL-CAP 6162.5 0.15 BSE AUTO 8530.92 0.71 BSE-CG 9755.85 0.32 BSE-CD 5837.13 -0.1 BSE-FMCG 3989.1 0.35 BSE-HC 6070.64 0.79 BSE IPO 1433.61 0.5 BSE-IT 5473.26 -0.57 BSE METALS 10365.66 0.1 BSE OIL & GAS 8057.87 -1.4 BSE POWER 1940.87 -0.06 BSE REALTY 1623.05 -0.02 BSE-PSU 6881.66 -0.23 BSE-TECK 3341.98 -0.51 BSE BANKEX 10117.28 0.13 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1080.32 0.11

South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Swati Bhat)