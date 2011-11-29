STOCKS

The 30-share benchmark BSE index down 0.54 percent to 16,079.38 points and the 50-share Nifty 0.5 percent lower at 4,827 points, as economic concerns came to the fore and mounting political opposition to reforms such as opening up the supermarket sector to foreign giants unnerved investors.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year 8.79 percent, 2021 bond yield steady at 8.83 percent as investors refrained from adding fresh positions amid lack of fresh triggers and ahead of domestic September-quarter growth data due around 0530 GMT on Wednesday.

RUPEE

The rupee at 51.93/94 per dollar, little changed from Monday's close of 51.9550/9650, as exporters selling dollars in the local market cushioned the impact of negative local shares and oil refiners' demand for the greenback.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap at 7.32 percent, down from 7.33 percent at Monday's close, and the one-year rate at 8.08 percent from 8.11 percent.

CALL MONEY

Call money rate at 8.60/65 percent, steady from Monday's close, as demand was stable in the second week of the reporting fortnight.

GOLD <0#MAU:>

The December contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India at 28,670 rupees, down 67 rupees from its previous close.

BSE INDICES

Index Value % Change SENSEX 16079.38 -0.54 DOLLEX-30 2541.75 -0.61 DOLLEX-100 1662.98 -0.54 DOLLEX-200 628.24 -0.46 BSE-100 8350.31 -0.46 BSE-200 1960.12 -0.37 BSE-500 6144.76 -0.34 BSE MID-CAP 5704.75 0.14 BSE SMALL-CAP 6168.83 0.25 BSE AUTO 8499.24 0.34 BSE-CG 9721.44 -0.03 BSE-CD 5803.09 -0.68 BSE-FMCG 3981.96 0.17 BSE-HC 6051.78 0.48 BSE IPO 1431.71 0.36 BSE-IT 5462.91 -0.76 BSE METALS 10347.52 -0.08 BSE OIL & GAS 8071.46 -1.23 BSE POWER 1941.26 -0.04 BSE REALTY 1612.56 -0.66 BSE-PSU 6883.29 -0.2 BSE-TECK 3324.62 -1.02 BSE BANKEX 10065.69 -0.38 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1077.25 -0.18

