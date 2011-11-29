STOCKS

-----------------------

The 30-share benchmark BSE index down 1.06 percent to 15,995.02 points and the 50-share Nifty 1.02 percent lower at 4,801.7 points, as economic concerns came to the fore and mounting political opposition to reforms such as opening up the supermarket sector to foreign giants unnerved investors.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

The benchmark 10-year 8.79 percent, 2021 bond yield down 1 basis point at 8.82 percent as buying emerged tailing negative equities and ahead of domestic September-quarter growth data due around 0530 GMT on Wednesday.

RUPEE

--------------

The rupee at 52.09/10 per dollar, weaker than Monday's close of 51.9550/9650, on negative local shares and as oil refiners' demand for the greenback.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-----------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap at 7.28 percent, down from 7.33 percent at Monday's close, and the one-year rate at 8.06 percent from 8.11 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

Call money rate at 8.60/65 percent, steady from Monday's close, as demand was stable in the second week of the reporting fortnight.

GOLD <0#MAU:>

------------

The December contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India at 28,665 rupees, down 72 rupees from its previous close.

BSE INDICES

------------------------

Index Value % Change SENSEX 15995.02 -1.06 DOLLEX-30 2519.53 -1.48 DOLLEX-100 1646.39 -1.54 DOLLEX-200 621.93 -1.46 BSE-100 8294.04 -1.13 BSE-200 1946.78 -1.05 BSE-500 6103.77 -1 BSE MID-CAP 5665.52 -0.55 BSE SMALL-CAP 6135.39 -0.29 BSE AUTO 8474.87 0.05 BSE-CG 9635.82 -0.91 BSE-CD 5758.58 -1.44 BSE-FMCG 3985.52 0.26 BSE-HC 6044.15 0.35 BSE IPO 1422.18 -0.3 BSE-IT 5459.91 -0.81 BSE METALS 10190.27 -1.6 BSE OIL & GAS 8049.63 -1.5 BSE POWER 1923.93 -0.94 BSE REALTY 1581.23 -2.59 BSE-PSU 6826.07 -1.03 BSE-TECK 3317.48 -1.23 BSE BANKEX 9911.33 -1.91 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1073.13 -0.56

------------------------

South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)