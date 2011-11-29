STOCKS

The 30-share benchmark BSE index closed down 0.98 percent at 16,008.34 points and the 50-share Nifty ended 0.95 percent lower at 4,805.10 points, as the government faced heavy weather to opening up the retail sector to foreign supermarket giants and weighed down by expectations for lower growth.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year 8.79 percent, 2021 bond yield steady at 8.83 percent as investors refrained from adding fresh positions amid lack of new triggers but losses in domestic shares helped yields ease briefly.

RUPEE

The rupee at 51.98/99 per dollar, weaker than Monday's close of 51.955/965, on negative local shares and as oil refiners' demand for the greenback rose.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap at 7.28 percent, down from 7.33 percent at Monday's close, and the one-year rate at 8.10 percent from 8.11 percent.

CALL MONEY

Call money rate at 8.50/55 percent, little changed from Monday's close of 8.60/65 percent, as demand was stable in the second week of the reporting fortnight.

GOLD <0#MAU:>

The December contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India at 28,735 rupees, down 2 rupees from its previous close.

BSE INDICES

SENSEX 16008.34 -0.98

DOLLEX-30 2524.55 -1.29

DOLLEX-100 1648.88 -1.39

DOLLEX-200 622.72 -1.34

BSE-100 8297.81 -1.08

BSE-200 1947.2 -1.03

BSE-500 6105.72 -0.97

BSE MID-CAP 5665.29 -0.56

BSE SMALL-CAP 6142.16 -0.18

BSE AUTO 8492.55 0.26

BSE-CG 9685.17 -0.4

BSE-CD 5761.57 -1.39

BSE-FMCG 3993.09 0.45

BSE-HC 6042.23 0.32

BSE IPO 1423.41 -0.22

BSE-IT 5463.9 -0.74

BSE METALS 10218.42 -1.33

BSE OIL & GAS 8022.19 -1.84

BSE POWER 1924.63 -0.9

BSE REALTY 1585.65 -2.32

BSE-PSU 6817.41 -1.16

BSE-TECK 3321.15 -1.13

BSE BANKEX 9911.1 -1.91

BSE TAS SHARIAH 1072.56 -0.61

