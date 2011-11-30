STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index down 0.53 percent at 15,923.01 points and the 50-share Nifty 0.56 percent lower at 4,778.25 points, led by banking stocks, as nervous investors awaited data that may show Asia's third-largest economy grew at its weakest pace in more than two years last quarter. Please scroll down to the end of the copy for more information on sectoral indices. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year 8.79 percent, 2021 bond yield at 8.78 percent, down 5 basis points from its close on Tuesday, after the central bank said it would buy back debt worth up to 100 billion rupees ($1.9 billion) on Thursday, but risk taking in global markets could limit any further fall. RUPEE -------------- The rupee at 52.15/16 per dollar, weaker than Tuesday's close of 52.015/025, as lower shares and demand for dollars weighed, while traders awaited the September quarter economic growth data. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ----------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap at 7.27 percent, down from 7.31 percent at Tuesday's close, and the one-year rate at 8.06 percent from 8.09 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- Call money rate at 8.60/65 percent, little changed from Tuesday's close of 8.50/60 percent, as demand was stable in the second week of the reporting fortnight. BSE INDICES ------------------------ Index Value % Change SENSEX 15923.01 -0.53 DOLLEX-30 2507.17 -0.69 DOLLEX-100 1638.81 -0.61 DOLLEX-200 619.07 -0.59 BSE-100 8260.31 -0.45 BSE-200 1938.8 -0.43 BSE-500 6080.03 -0.42 BSE MID-CAP 5649.81 -0.27 BSE SMALL-CAP 6134.62 -0.12 BSE AUTO 8484.32 -0.1 BSE-CG 9583.16 -1.05 BSE-CD 5700.82 -1.05 BSE-FMCG 3989.17 -0.1 BSE-HC 6023.68 -0.31 BSE IPO 1421.85 -0.11 BSE-IT 5438.96 -0.46 BSE METALS 10148.1 -0.69 BSE OIL & GAS 7974.11 -0.6 BSE POWER 1915.01 -0.5 BSE REALTY 1573.74 -0.75 BSE-PSU 6796.34 -0.31 BSE-TECK 3306.55 -0.44 BSE BANKEX 9854.3 -0.57 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1071.29 -0.12 ------------------------ Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Swati Bhat)