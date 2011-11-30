STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index was down 0.23 percent at 15,971.8 points and the 50-share Nifty 0.33 percent at 4,789.35 points. The shares were off lows after India's economy grew 6.9 percent in the September quarter. Please scroll down to the end of the copy for more information on sectoral indices. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year 8.79 percent, 2021 bond yield at 8.76 percent, down 7 basis points from its close on Tuesday, after the central bank said it would buy back debt worth up to 100 billion rupees ($1.9 billion) on Thursday, and India's economy grew 6.9 percent in the September quarter. RUPEE -------------- The rupee at 52.1750/1800 per dollar, weaker than Tuesday's close of 52.015/025, as lower shares and demand for dollars weighed. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ----------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap at 7.27 percent, down from 7.31 percent at Tuesday's close, and the one-year rate at 8.06 percent from 8.09 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- Call money rate at 8.55/60 percent, little changed from Tuesday's close of 8.50/60 percent, as demand was stable in the second week of the reporting fortnight. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The December contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India at 28,870 rupees, up 207 rupees from its previous close. BSE INDICES ------------------------ Index Value % Change SENSEX 15971.8 -0.23 DOLLEX-30 2513.14 -0.45 DOLLEX-100 1639.73 -0.55 DOLLEX-200 618.92 -0.61 BSE-100 8269.98 -0.34 BSE-200 1939.61 -0.39 BSE-500 6078.85 -0.44 BSE MID-CAP 5617.41 -0.85 BSE SMALL-CAP 6103.9 -0.62 BSE AUTO 8432.14 -0.71 BSE-CG 9565.92 -1.23 BSE-CD 5644.06 -2.04 BSE-FMCG 3991.82 -0.03 BSE-HC 6028.53 -0.23 BSE IPO 1418.41 -0.35 BSE-IT 5469.32 0.1 BSE METALS 10147.81 -0.69 BSE OIL & GAS 8001.49 -0.26 BSE POWER 1913.48 -0.58 BSE REALTY 1565.44 -1.27 BSE-PSU 6802.31 -0.22 BSE-TECK 3319.65 -0.05 BSE BANKEX 9890.57 -0.21 BSE TAS 1072.35 -0.02 SHARIAH ------------------------ Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Shamik Paul)