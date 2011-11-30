STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index was up 0.66 percent at 16,114.23 points and the 50-share Nifty 0.57 percent at 4,832.4 points after data showed the September quarter growth was in line with expectations dispelling fears of a protracted growth slowdown in Asia's third-economy. Please scroll down to the end of the copy for more information on sectoral indices. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year 8.79 percent, 2021 bond yield at 8.76 percent, down 7 basis points from its close on Tuesday, after the central bank said it would buy back debt worth up to 100 billion rupees ($1.9 billion) on Thursday, and as the domestic economy grew 6.9 percent in the September quarter. RUPEE -------------- The rupee at 52.31/32 per dollar, weaker than Tuesday's close of 52.015/025, tracking losses in euro and on importer demand for dollars. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ----------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap at 7.28 percent, down from 7.31 percent at Tuesday's close, and the one-year rate at 8.05 percent from 8.09 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- Call money rate at 8.55/60 percent, little changed from Tuesday's close of 8.50/60 percent, as demand was stable in the second week of the reporting fortnight. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The December contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India at 28,825 rupees, up 162 rupees from its previous close. BSE INDICES ------------------------ Index Value % Change SENSEX 16114.23 0.66 DOLLEX-30 2527.32 0.11 DOLLEX-100 1646.78 -0.13 DOLLEX-200 621.35 -0.22 BSE-100 8327.82 0.36 BSE-200 1952.44 0.27 BSE-500 6116.02 0.17 BSE MID-CAP 5633.56 -0.56 BSE SMALL-CAP 6111.73 -0.5 BSE AUTO 8491.43 -0.01 BSE-CG 9612.65 -0.75 BSE-CD 5649.91 -1.94 BSE-FMCG 4024.39 0.78 BSE-HC 6031.03 -0.19 BSE IPO 1422.9 -0.04 BSE-IT 5499.53 0.65 BSE METALS 10214.05 -0.04 BSE OIL & GAS 8076.66 0.68 BSE POWER 1926.06 0.07 BSE REALTY 1578.61 -0.44 BSE-PSU 6840.23 0.33 BSE-TECK 3342.31 0.64 BSE BANKEX 9958.16 0.47 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1079.07 0.61 ------------------------ Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)