STOCKS
-----------------------
The 30-share benchmark BSE index was up 0.66
percent at 16,114.23 points and the 50-share Nifty 0.57
percent at 4,832.4 points after data showed the September
quarter growth was in line with expectations dispelling fears of
a protracted growth slowdown in Asia's third-economy.
Please scroll down to the end of the copy for more
information on sectoral indices.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year 8.79 percent, 2021 bond
yield at 8.76 percent, down 7 basis points from its close on
Tuesday, after the central bank said it would buy back debt
worth up to 100 billion rupees ($1.9 billion) on Thursday, and
as the domestic economy grew 6.9 percent in the September
quarter.
RUPEE
--------------
The rupee at 52.31/32 per dollar, weaker than Tuesday's
close of 52.015/025, tracking losses in euro and on importer
demand for dollars.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-----------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap at 7.28 percent,
down from 7.31 percent at Tuesday's close, and the one-year rate
at 8.05 percent from 8.09 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
Call money rate at 8.55/60 percent, little changed from
Tuesday's close of 8.50/60 percent, as demand was stable in the
second week of the reporting fortnight.
GOLD <0#MAU:>
------------
The December contract on the Multi Commodity
Exchange of India at 28,825 rupees, up 162 rupees from its
previous close.
BSE INDICES
------------------------
Index Value % Change
SENSEX 16114.23 0.66
DOLLEX-30 2527.32 0.11
DOLLEX-100 1646.78 -0.13
DOLLEX-200 621.35 -0.22
BSE-100 8327.82 0.36
BSE-200 1952.44 0.27
BSE-500 6116.02 0.17
BSE MID-CAP 5633.56 -0.56
BSE SMALL-CAP 6111.73 -0.5
BSE AUTO 8491.43 -0.01
BSE-CG 9612.65 -0.75
BSE-CD 5649.91 -1.94
BSE-FMCG 4024.39 0.78
BSE-HC 6031.03 -0.19
BSE IPO 1422.9 -0.04
BSE-IT 5499.53 0.65
BSE METALS 10214.05 -0.04
BSE OIL & GAS 8076.66 0.68
BSE POWER 1926.06 0.07
BSE REALTY 1578.61 -0.44
BSE-PSU 6840.23 0.33
BSE-TECK 3342.31 0.64
BSE BANKEX 9958.16 0.47
BSE TAS SHARIAH 1079.07 0.61
------------------------
Double click on codes in
Reuters MIOR/MIBOR
NSE MIBID/MIBOR
Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread
For Reuters Benchmarks
South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)
(Compiled by Archana Narayanan)