STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index was down 0.19 percent to 15,977.67 points and the 50-share Nifty 0.31 percent lower at 4,790.35 points. The shares were off lows after India's economy grew 6.9 percent in the September quarter. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year 8.79 percent, 2021 bond yield at 8.75 percent, down 8 basis points from its close on Tuesday, after the central bank said it would buy back debt worth up to 100 billion rupees on Thursday, and India's economy grew at 6.9 percent in the September quarter, its weakest pace in more than two years. RUPEE -------------- The rupee at 52.3150/3200 per dollar, weaker than Tuesday's close of 52.015/025, on dollar demand from importers, weak local shares and a fall of the euro. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ----------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap at 7.29 percent, down from 7.31 percent at Tuesday's close, and the one-year rate at 8.05 percent from 8.09 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- Call money rate at 8.50/60 percent, steady from Tuesday's close, as demand was stable in the second week of the reporting fortnight. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The December contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India at 28,775 rupees, up 112 rupees from its previous close. BSE INDICES ------------------------ Index Value % Change SENSEX 15977.67 -0.19 DOLLEX-30 2507.82 -0.66 DOLLEX-100 1634.53 -0.87 DOLLEX-200 616.96 -0.92 BSE-100 8265.89 -0.38 BSE-200 1938.64 -0.44 BSE-500 6074.88 -0.51 BSE MID-CAP 5608.28 -1.01 BSE SMALL-CAP 6088.21 -0.88 BSE AUTO 8388.55 -1.22 BSE-CG 9564.74 -1.24 BSE-CD 5610.2 -2.63 BSE-FMCG 4010.55 0.44 BSE-HC 6017.36 -0.41 BSE IPO 1417.22 -0.43 BSE-IT 5465.46 0.03 BSE METALS 10145.85 -0.71 BSE OIL & GAS 8059.21 0.46 BSE POWER 1919.61 -0.26 BSE REALTY 1560.65 -1.58 BSE-PSU 6813.78 -0.05 BSE-TECK 3318.95 -0.07 BSE BANKEX 9806.26 -1.06 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1073.57 0.09 S&P CNX NIFTY 4790.35 -0.31 ------------------------ Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks