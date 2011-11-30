(Corrects to show indices on both exchanges ended up, not down) STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index closed up 0.72 percent at 16,123.46 points and the 50-share Nifty 0.56 percent at 4,832.05 points, rebounding from early sell-offs, as the country's September-quarter GDP growth came in line with market expectations. Please scroll down to the end of the copy for more information on sectoral indices. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year 8.79 percent, 2021 bond yield at 8.73 percent, down 10 basis points from its close on Tuesday, after the central bank said it would buy back debt worth up to 100 billion rupees on Thursday, and India's economy grew at 6.9 percent in the September quarter, its weakest pace in more than two years. RUPEE -------------- The rupee at 52.36/37 per dollar, weaker than Tuesday's close of 52.015/025, on dollar demand from importers, weak local shares and a fall of the euro. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ----------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap at 7.27 percent, down from 7.31 percent at Tuesday's close, and the one-year rate at 8.04 percent from 8.09 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- Call money rate at 8.50/60 percent, steady from Tuesday's close, as demand was stable in the second week of the reporting fortnight. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The December contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India at 28,785 rupees, up 122 rupees from its previous close. BSE INDICES ------------------------ Index Value % Change SENSEX 16123.46 0.72 DOLLEX-30 2530.07 0.22 DOLLEX-100 1647.16 -0.1 DOLLEX-200 621.48 -0.2 BSE-100 8330.57 0.39 BSE-200 1953.03 0.3 BSE-500 6117 0.18 BSE MID-CAP 5627.69 -0.66 BSE SMALL-CAP 6097.26 -0.73 BSE AUTO 8434.28 -0.69 BSE-CG 9667.9 -0.18 BSE-CD 5644.19 -2.04 BSE-FMCG 4040.82 1.2 BSE-HC 6055.41 0.22 BSE IPO 1419.91 -0.25 BSE-IT 5499.09 0.64 BSE METALS 10224.51 0.06 BSE OIL & GAS 8152.63 1.63 BSE POWER 1936.39 0.61 BSE REALTY 1571.16 -0.91 BSE-PSU 6858.57 0.6 BSE-TECK 3352.8 0.95 BSE BANKEX 9850.43 -0.61 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1082.77 0.95 S&P CNX NIFTY 4832.05 0.56 ------------------------ Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Swati Bhat)