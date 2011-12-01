STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index up 2.86 percent at 16,584.05 points and the 50-share Nifty 2.87 percent higher at 4,970.55 points, on hopes for a surge in foreign fund inflows after the world's six major central banks moved to tame a liquidity crunch for European banks. Please scroll down to the end of the copy for more information on sectoral indices. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year 8.79 percent, 2021 bond yield at 8.72 percent, down 2 basis points from its close on Wednesday, as good demand for debt was expected from foreign investors following the oversubscription at the sale of foreign institutional investment limits in debt a day earlier. RUPEE -------------- The rupee at 51.78/79 per dollar, sharply stronger than Wednesday's close of 52.20/21, on hopes foreign funds would purchase domestic shares which were trading more than 3 percent higher as global efforts to ease the credit squeeze caused by the euro zone worries revived risk sentiment. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ----------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap at 7.24 percent from 7.26 percent at Wednesday's close, and the one-year rate at 7.97 percent from 8.02 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- Call money rate steady at 8.55/8.60 percent, as demand was stable in the second week of the reporting fortnight. BSE INDICES ------------------------ Index Value % Change SENSEX 16584.05 2.86 DOLLEX-30 2633.2 4.08 DOLLEX-100 1712.29 3.95 DOLLEX-200 645.48 3.86 BSE-100 8559.01 2.74 BSE-200 2004.81 2.65 BSE-500 6273.05 2.55 BSE MID-CAP 5731.87 1.85 BSE SMALL-CAP 6180.23 1.36 BSE AUTO 8720.55 3.39 BSE-CG 9924.89 2.66 BSE-CD 5783.28 2.46 BSE-FMCG 4102.62 1.53 BSE-HC 6125.03 1.15 BSE IPO 1443.67 1.67 BSE-IT 5617.05 2.15 BSE METALS 10684.23 4.5 BSE OIL & GAS 8330.76 2.18 BSE POWER 1981.63 2.34 BSE REALTY 1623.35 3.32 BSE-PSU 6995.34 1.99 BSE-TECK 3411.82 1.76 BSE BANKEX 10273.42 4.29 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1102.34 1.81 ------------------------ Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Swati Bhat)