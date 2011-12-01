STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index up 2.63 percent to 16,547.96 points and the 50-share Nifty 2.6 percent higher at 4,957.8 points, joining global peers as investors bet on improved overseas fund inflows after the world's six major central banks moved to tame a liquidity crunch for European banks. Please scroll down to the end of the copy for more information on sectoral indices. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year 8.79 percent, 2021 bond yield at 8.71 percent, down 3 basis points from its close on Wednesday, after a government auction of debt investment limits totalling $10 billion to foreign institutions drew a huge response. RUPEE -------------- The rupee at 51.67/68 per dollar, sharply stronger than Wednesday's close of 52.20/21, as the market appetite for risk was fuelled after the announcement by major central banks to inject much-needed liquidity into the global financial system boosting domestic shares by nearly 4 percent. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ----------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap steady at 7.26 percent Wednesday close, and the one-year rate at 7.98 percent from 8.02 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- Call money rate steady at 8.55/8.60 percent, as demand was stable in the second week of the reporting fortnight. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The December contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India at 29,020 rupees, down 41 rupees from its previous close. BSE INDICES ------------------------ Index Value % Change SENSEX 16547.96 2.63 DOLLEX-30 2627.56 3.85 DOLLEX-100 1709.07 3.76 DOLLEX-200 644.31 3.67 BSE-100 8541.22 2.53 BSE-200 2000.79 2.45 BSE-500 6261.3 2.36 BSE MID-CAP 5730.27 1.82 BSE SMALL-CAP 6179.11 1.34 BSE AUTO 8709.26 3.26 BSE-CG 9915.17 2.56 BSE-CD 5806.87 2.88 BSE-FMCG 4094.31 1.32 BSE-HC 6097.88 0.7 BSE IPO 1442.96 1.62 BSE-IT 5608.42 1.99 BSE METALS 10690.8 4.56 BSE OIL & GAS 8322.05 2.08 BSE POWER 1975.64 2.03 BSE REALTY 1620.47 3.14 BSE-PSU 6980.6 1.78 BSE-TECK 3397.68 1.34 BSE BANKEX 10236.49 3.92 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1097.91 1.4 ------------------------ Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)