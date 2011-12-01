STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index up 2.96 percent to 16,600.63 points and the 50-share Nifty 2.84 percent higher at 4,969.4 points, joining global peers as investors bet on improved overseas fund inflows after the world's six major central banks moved to tame a liquidity crunch for European banks. Please scroll down to the end of the copy for more information on sectoral indices. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year 8.79 percent, 2021 bond yield at 8.70 percent, down 4 basis points from its close on Wednesday, after a government auction of debt investment limits totalling $10 billion to foreign institutions drew a huge response. RUPEE -------------- The rupee at 51.56/57 per dollar, sharply stronger than Wednesday's close of 52.20/21, as the market appetite for risk was fuelled after the announcement by major central banks to inject much-needed liquidity into the global financial system boosting domestic shares by nearly 2.9 percent. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ----------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap at 7.25 percent from 7.26 percent at Wednesday close, and the one-year rate at 7.95 percent from 8.02 percent previously. CALL MONEY -------------------- Call money rate at 8.60/8.65 percent, little changed from 8.55/8.60 percent on Wednesday, as demand was stable in the second week of the reporting fortnight. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The December contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India at 29,001 rupees, down 60 rupees from its previous close. BSE INDICES ------------------------ Index Value % Change SENSEX 16600.63 2.96 DOLLEX-30 2643.59 4.49 DOLLEX-100 1717.23 4.25 DOLLEX-200 647.31 4.16 BSE-100 8558.39 2.73 BSE-200 2004.55 2.64 BSE-500 6271.85 2.53 BSE MID-CAP 5730.48 1.83 BSE SMALL-CAP 6175.27 1.28 BSE AUTO 8739.98 3.62 BSE-CG 9939.32 2.81 BSE-CD 5820.34 3.12 BSE-FMCG 4096.29 1.37 BSE-HC 6081.21 0.43 BSE IPO 1445.44 1.8 BSE-IT 5626.21 2.31 BSE METALS 10731.55 4.96 BSE OIL & GAS 8339.36 2.29 BSE POWER 1976.87 2.09 BSE REALTY 1626.8 3.54 BSE-PSU 6987.06 1.87 BSE-TECK 3408.6 1.66 BSE BANKEX 10271.85 4.28 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1098.06 1.41 S&P CNX NIFTY 4969.4 2.84 ------------------------ Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Harish Nambiar)