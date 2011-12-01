STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index up 2.26 percent at 16,488.05 points and the 50-share Nifty 2.11 percent at 4,933.8 points, joining global peers as investors bet on improved overseas fund inflows after the world's six major central banks moved to tame a liquidity crunch for European banks. Please scroll down to the end of the copy for more information on sectoral indices. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year 8.79 percent, 2021 bond yield at 8.69 percent, down 5 basis points from its close on Wednesday, after the reponse to an auction of foreign institutions' debt investment limits totalling $10 billion was good. RUPEE -------------- The rupee at 51.6400/6450 per dollar, sharply stronger than Wednesday's close of 52.20/21, as the market appetite for risk was fuelled after the announcement by major central banks to inject much-needed liquidity into the global financial system boosting domestic shares by nearly 2.9 percent. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ----------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap at 7.23 percent from 7.26 percent at Wednesday close, and the one-year rate at 7.94 percent from 8.02 percent previously. CALL MONEY -------------------- Call money rate at 8.55/8.60 percent, steady at Wednesday's close as demand was stable in the second week of the reporting fortnight. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The December contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India at 28,998 rupees, down 63 rupees from its previous close. BSE INDICES ------------------------ Index Value % Change SENSEX 16488.05 2.26 DOLLEX-30 2620.35 3.57 DOLLEX-100 1701.56 3.3 DOLLEX-200 641.16 3.17 BSE-100 8497.11 2 BSE-200 1989.47 1.87 BSE-500 6224.96 1.76 BSE MID-CAP 5677.29 0.88 BSE SMALL-CAP 6134.84 0.62 BSE AUTO 8652.69 2.59 BSE-CG 9803.67 1.4 BSE-CD 5786.41 2.52 BSE-FMCG 4080.32 0.98 BSE-HC 6047.88 -0.12 BSE IPO 1436.32 1.16 BSE-IT 5592.32 1.7 BSE METALS 10629.74 3.96 BSE OIL & GAS 8294.05 1.73 BSE POWER 1958.21 1.13 BSE REALTY 1617.5 2.95 BSE-PSU 6941.4 1.21 BSE-TECK 3381.96 0.87 BSE BANKEX 10188.91 3.44 BSE TAS 1090.25 0.69 SHARIAH ------------------------ Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Shamik Paul)