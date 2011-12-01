STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index closed up 2.23 percent at 16,483.45 points and the 50-share Nifty ended 2.17 percent higher at 4,936.85 points, to its highest close in two weeks, as coordinated action by six major central banks boosted hopes of increased fund inflows into Asia's third-largest economy. Please scroll down to the end of the copy for more information on sectoral indices. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year 8.79 percent, 2021 bond yield at 8.70 percent, down 4 basis points from its close on Wednesday, as the government auction of debt investment limits totalling $10 billion to foreign institutions and the central bank's buyback auction cheered sentiment. RUPEE -------------- The rupee at 51.48/49 per dollar, sharply stronger than Wednesday's close of 52.20/21, as expectations of robust dollar inflows were fuelled by the surge in domestic equities and strong foreign investor interest at the debt limit auction on Wednesday. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ----------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap at 7.27 percent from 7.26 percent at Wednesday's close, and the one-year rate at 7.96 percent from 8.02 percent previously. CALL MONEY -------------------- Call money rate at 8.55/8.60 percent, steady at Wednesday's close as demand was stable in the second week of the reporting fortnight. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The December contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India at 29,040 rupees, down 21 rupees from its previous close. BSE INDICES ------------------------ Index Value % Change SENSEX 16483.45 2.23 DOLLEX-30 2629.02 3.91 DOLLEX-100 1707.66 3.67 DOLLEX-200 643.49 3.54 BSE-100 8497.05 2 BSE-200 1989.55 1.87 BSE-500 6224.6 1.76 BSE MID-CAP 5682.11 0.97 BSE SMALL-CAP 6123.71 0.43 BSE AUTO 8636.93 2.4 BSE-CG 9757.85 0.93 BSE-CD 5789.62 2.58 BSE-FMCG 4064.74 0.59 BSE-HC 6036.32 -0.32 BSE IPO 1435.95 1.13 BSE-IT 5598.11 1.8 BSE METALS 10648.03 4.14 BSE OIL & GAS 8282.52 1.59 BSE POWER 1952.62 0.84 BSE REALTY 1626.74 3.54 BSE-PSU 6933.06 1.09 BSE-TECK 3386.97 1.02 BSE BANKEX 10217.2 3.72 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1089.44 0.62 S&P CNX NIFTY 4936.85 2.17 ------------------------ Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)