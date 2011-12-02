STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index up 0.05 percent to 16,492.23 points and the 50-share Nifty 0.12 percent higher at 4,942.85 points in choppy trade, while slowing growth and uncertain outlook for foreign fund inflows weighed on sentiment. Please scroll down to the end of the copy for more information on sectoral indices. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year 8.79 percent, 2021 bond yield was at 8.71 percent, one basis point higher as traders were cautious before results of the 130-billion-rupee auction. RUPEE -------------- The rupee at 51.3700/3750 per dollar, from 51.46/47 on Thursday, as corporates sold dollars. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ----------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap down 2 basis points at 7.23 percent, and the one-year rate at 7.95 percent from 7.94 percent previously. CALL MONEY -------------------- Call money rate at 8.50/8.55 percent, unchanged from Thursday's close, as supply adequate to meet demand on reserve reporting day. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The December contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India at 28,928 rupees, up 40 rupees from its previous close. BSE INDICES ------------------------ Index Value % Change SENSEX 16492.23 0.05 DOLLEX-30 2635.54 0.25 DOLLEX-100 1715.22 0.44 DOLLEX-200 646.39 0.45 BSE-100 8518.93 0.26 BSE-200 1994.83 0.27 BSE-500 6241.12 0.27 BSE MID-CAP 5706.23 0.42 BSE SMALL-CAP 6144.51 0.34 BSE AUTO 8664.7 0.32 BSE-CG 9729.79 -0.29 BSE-CD 5819.77 0.52 BSE-FMCG 4067.6 0.07 BSE-HC 6053.18 0.28 BSE IPO 1440.12 0.29 BSE-IT 5630.67 0.58 BSE METALS 10674.34 0.25 BSE OIL & GAS 8218.96 -0.77 BSE POWER 1951.9 -0.04 BSE REALTY 1618.95 -0.48 BSE-PSU 6938.92 0.08 BSE-TECK 3398.44 0.34 BSE BANKEX 10314.84 0.96 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1090.14 0.06 ------------------------ Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Shamik Paul)