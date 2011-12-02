STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index up 0.53 percent to 16,570.98 points and the 50-share Nifty 0.62 percent higher at 4,967.45 points, but trade was choppy as investors turned cautious on Friday after a two-day rally, with slowing domestic growth and uncertain outlook for foreign fund inflows still a concern. Please scroll down to the end of the copy for more information on sectoral indices. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year 8.79 percent, 2021 bond yield was at 8.70 percent, steady at its previous close, as traders were cautious of adding positions ahead of the results of the 130-billion-rupees auction. RUPEE -------------- The rupee at 51.31/32 per dollar, from 51.46/47 on Thursday, as corporate dollar sales and positive domestic shares aided. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ----------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap down 1 basis points at 7.24 percent, and the one-year rate at 7.96 percent from 7.94 percent previously. CALL MONEY -------------------- Call money rate at 8.50/8.55 percent, unchanged from Thursday's close, as funds supply was adequate to meet demand on reserve reporting day. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The December contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India at 28,896 rupees, up 8 rupees from its previous close. BSE INDICES ------------------------ Index Value % Change SENSEX 16570.98 0.53 DOLLEX-30 2651.35 0.85 DOLLEX-100 1724.87 1.01 DOLLEX-200 649.88 0.99 BSE-100 8555.18 0.68 BSE-200 2002.86 0.67 BSE-500 6264.44 0.64 BSE MID-CAP 5714.86 0.58 BSE SMALL-CAP 6149.86 0.43 BSE AUTO 8709.39 0.84 BSE-CG 9775.85 0.18 BSE-CD 5839.83 0.87 BSE-FMCG 4083.71 0.47 BSE-HC 6056.54 0.33 BSE IPO 1447.18 0.78 BSE-IT 5649.65 0.92 BSE METALS 10763.32 1.08 BSE OIL & GAS 8275.53 -0.08 BSE POWER 1963.57 0.56 BSE REALTY 1622.03 -0.29 BSE-PSU 6976.42 0.63 BSE-TECK 3408.43 0.63 BSE BANKEX 10342.41 1.23 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1094.11 0.43 ------------------------------ Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Swati Bhat; Editing by Harish Nambiar)