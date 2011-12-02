STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index end up 2.2 percent to 16,846.83 points and the 50-share Nifty closed 2.29 percent higher at 5,050.15 points, on hopes of a rise in fund inflows and a concrete solution to the euro zone debt crisis at a key European summit next week. Please scroll down to the end of the copy for more information on sectoral indices. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year 8.79 percent, 2021 bond yield down 4 basis points at 8.66 percent, following weak economic data during the week and a sharp fall in the weekly food price inflation on Thursday. Market talk of possible cut in the cash reserve ratio added to upbeat sentiment. RUPEE -------------- The rupee at 51.27/28 per dollar, stronger from 51.46/47 on Thursday, on dollar inflows into debt and positive domestic shares. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ----------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap down 6 basis points at 7.19 percent, and the one-year rate was at 7.92 percent from 7.94 percent previously. CALL MONEY -------------------- Call money rate at 8.50/8.55 percent, steady from Thursday's close, as supply matched demand on reserves reporting day. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The February contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India at 29,219 rupees, up 69 rupees from its previous close. BSE INDICES ----------------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 16846.83 2.2 DOLLEX-30 2700.49 2.72 DOLLEX-100 1756.43 2.86 DOLLEX-200 661.27 2.76 BSE-100 8696 2.34 BSE-200 2034.3 2.25 BSE-500 6357.37 2.13 BSE MID-CAP 5763.4 1.43 BSE SMALL-CAP 6190.03 1.08 BSE AUTO 8819.88 2.12 BSE-CG 9933.46 1.8 BSE-CD 5883.24 1.62 BSE-FMCG 4111.2 1.14 BSE-HC 6124.78 1.47 BSE IPO 1458.34 1.56 BSE-IT 5726.93 2.3 BSE METALS 10913.57 2.49 BSE OIL & GAS 8410.57 1.55 BSE POWER 2011.99 3.04 BSE REALTY 1656.91 1.85 BSE-PSU 7077.47 2.08 BSE-TECK 3469.61 2.44 BSE BANKEX 10550.45 3.26 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1109.34 1.83 S&P CNX NIFTY 5050.15 2.29 ------------------------------ Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Aditya Phatak)