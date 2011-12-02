STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index ended up 2.2 percent to 16,846.83 points and the 50-share Nifty closed 2.29 percent higher at 5,050.15 points, on hopes of a rise in fund inflows and a concrete solution to the euro zone debt crisis at a key European summit next week. Please scroll down to the end of the copy for more information on sectoral indices. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year 8.79 percent, 2021 bond yield closed down 5 basis points at 8.65 percent, as weak economic data during the week and signs of some easing in price pressures prompted investors to unwind excessively short positions in the bond market. RUPEE -------------- The rupee closed at 51.20/21 per dollar, stronger from 51.46/47 on Thursday, on robust dollar inflows into domestic bonds and supported by gains in world stocks following six major central banks' move to cut funding costs for banks. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ----------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap down 10 basis points at 7.15 percent, and the one-year rate ended at 7.88 percent from 7.94 percent previously. CALL MONEY -------------------- Call money rate closed at 8.50/60 percent from 8.50/8.55 percent at close on Thursday, as supply matched demand on reserves reporting day. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The February contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India at 29,276 rupees, up 126 rupees from its previous close. BSE INDICES ----------------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 16846.83 2.2 DOLLEX-30 2700.49 2.72 DOLLEX-100 1756.43 2.86 DOLLEX-200 661.27 2.76 BSE-100 8696 2.34 BSE-200 2034.3 2.25 BSE-500 6357.37 2.13 BSE MID-CAP 5763.4 1.43 BSE SMALL-CAP 6190.03 1.08 BSE AUTO 8819.88 2.12 BSE-CG 9933.46 1.8 BSE-CD 5883.24 1.62 BSE-FMCG 4111.2 1.14 BSE-HC 6124.78 1.47 BSE IPO 1458.34 1.56 BSE-IT 5726.93 2.3 BSE METALS 10913.57 2.49 BSE OIL & GAS 8410.57 1.55 BSE POWER 2011.99 3.04 BSE REALTY 1656.91 1.85 BSE-PSU 7077.47 2.08 BSE-TECK 3469.61 2.44 BSE BANKEX 10550.45 3.26 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1109.34 1.83 ------------------------------ Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Swati Bhat)