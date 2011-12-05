STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index down 0.16 percent at 16,820.32 points and the 50-share Nifty 0.18 percent lower at 5,041.2 points, as investor booked profits taking advantage of the rally seen last week, when the market had logged its best gains in nearly two-and-a-half years. Please scroll down to the end of the copy for more information on sectoral indices. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year 8.79 percent, 2021 bond yield down 3 basis points at 8.62 percent, comforted by the central bank's promise to ensure adequate availability of cash in the banking system. RUPEE -------------- The rupee at 51.26/27 per dollar, weaker from 51.20/21 at close on Friday, weighed down by losses in domestic shares and a choppy euro. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ----------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap up 3 basis points at 7.18 percent, and the one-year rate at 7.92 percent from 7.88 percent previously. CALL MONEY -------------------- Call money rate at 8.60/8.65 percent from Friday's close of 8.50/8.60 percent, as demand was higher at the start of a fresh reporting fortnight. Rates had closed at 8.60/8.65 percent in an illiquid market on Saturday. BSE INDICES ----------------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 16820.32 -0.16 DOLLEX-30 2694.19 -0.23 DOLLEX-100 1754.41 -0.12 DOLLEX-200 660.66 -0.09 BSE-100 8690.69 -0.06 BSE-200 2033.5 -0.04 BSE-500 6355.07 -0.04 BSE MID-CAP 5759.73 -0.06 BSE SMALL-CAP 6202.89 0.21 BSE AUTO 8863.56 0.5 BSE-CG 9947.81 0.14 BSE-CD 5892.85 0.16 BSE-FMCG 4104.4 -0.17 BSE-HC 6141.28 0.27 BSE IPO 1460.31 0.14 BSE-IT 5711.94 -0.26 BSE METALS 10892.38 -0.19 BSE OIL & GAS 8377.2 -0.4 BSE POWER 2021.37 0.47 BSE REALTY 1662.72 0.35 BSE-PSU 7094.34 0.24 BSE-TECK 3471.44 0.05 BSE BANKEX 10509.77 -0.39 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1109.94 0.05 ----------------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Swati Bhat)