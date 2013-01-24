The following is a list of key interest rates for major industrialised nations. This page is updated when interest rate changes are announced. Rates changed since last update are marked "***" ----------------------------------------------- Country Key rates Rate (Previous) Change announced U.S.........Federal funds 0-0.25% (1.00) Dec 16, 08 Discount rate 0.75% (0.50) Feb 18, 10 Japan....... Overnight call rate target 0-0.10% (0.10) Oct 05, 10 Discount rate 0.30% (0.50) Dec 19, 08 Euro zone...... Min bid rate at refi tender 0.75% (1.00) Jul 05, 12 Marginal lending rate 1.5% (1.74) Jul 05, 12 Deposit rate 0.00% (0.25) Jul 05, 12 China......lending rate 6.00% (6.31) Jul 05, 12 UK..........Repo rate 0.50% (1.00) Mar 05, 09 Canada......Overnight rate 1.00% (0.75) Sep 08, 10 Switzerland..... Libor target range 0.00-0.25%(0.00-0.75) Aug 03, 11 Sweden......Repo rate 1.00% (1.25) Dec 18, 12 Australia...Cash rate 3.00% (3.25) Dec 04, 12 New Zealand Official Cash Rate 2.50% (3.00) Mar 10 11 Denmark.....Lending rate 0.30% (0.20) Jan 24, 13 CD rate -0.10%(-0.20) Jan 24, 13 Norway......Deposit rate 1.50% (1.75) Mar 14, 12