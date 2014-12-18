The following is a list of key interest rates for major industrialised nations. This page is updated when interest rate changes are announced. Rates changed since last update are marked "***" ----------------------------------------------- Country Key rates Rate (Previous) Change announced U.S.........Federal funds 0-0.25% (1.00) Dec 16, 08 Discount rate 0.75% (0.50) Feb 18, 10 Japan....... Overnight call rate target 0-0.10% (0.10) Oct 05, 10 Discount rate 0.30% (0.50) Dec 19, 08 Euro zone...... Min bid rate at refi tender 0.05% (0.15) Sep 04, 14 Marginal lending rate 0.30% (0.40) Sep 04, 14 Deposit rate -0.20%(-0.10) Sep 04, 14 China......lending rate 5.60% (6.00) Nov 21, 14 UK..........Repo rate 0.50% (1.00) Mar 05, 09 Canada......Overnight rate 1.00% (0.75) Sep 08, 10 Switzerland..... Libor target range -0.75 - 0.25% (0.00-0.25) Dec 18, 14 Sweden......Repo rate 0.00% (0.25) Oct 28, 14 Australia...Cash rate 2.50% (2.75) Aug 06, 13 New Zealand Official Cash Rate 3.50% (3.25) Jul 24, 14 Denmark.....Lending rate 0.20% (0.30) May 02, 13 CD rate -0.05% (0.05) Sep 04, 14 Norway......Deposit rate 1.25% (1.50) Dec 11, 14