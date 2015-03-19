****
Reuters is discontinuing this item as the interest rates
below can be found on Eikon using the following link:
apps.cp./Explorer/GzCTBNKxOV.aspx?s=GCR01+AP+7Z&st=Menu+G+C&componentId=CB_C20_2
The following is a list of key interest rates for major
industrialised nations.
-----------------------------------------------
Country Key rates Rate (Previous) Change announced
U.S.........Federal funds 0-0.25% (1.00) Dec 16, 08
Discount rate 0.75% (0.50) Feb 18, 10
Japan.......
Overnight call rate target 0-0.10% (0.10) Oct 05, 10
Discount rate 0.30% (0.50) Dec 19, 08
Euro zone......
Min bid rate at refi tender 0.05% (0.15) Sep 04, 14
Marginal lending rate 0.30% (0.40) Sep 04, 14
Deposit rate -0.20%(-0.10) Sep 04, 14
China......lending rate 5.60% (6.00) Nov 21, 14
UK..........Repo rate 0.50% (1.00) Mar 05, 09
Canada......Overnight rate 0.75% (1.00) Jan 21, 15
Switzerland.....
Libor target range -1.25 - -0.25% (-0.75 - 0.25) Jan 15, 15
Sweden......Repo rate -0.10% (0.00) Feb 12, 15
Australia...Cash rate 2.25% (2.50) Feb 03, 15
New Zealand Official Cash Rate 3.50% (3.25) Jul 24, 14
Denmark.....Lending rate 0.05% (0.20) Jan 19, 15
CD rate -0.35% (-0.20) Jan 22, 15
Norway......Deposit rate 1.25% (1.50) Dec 11, 14