(Any opinions expressed here are those of the author and not necessarily of Reuters)
By Ankush Arora
"Ankush, should we pay the electricity bill? The secretary of our apartments has advised us against it." That was my mother's question to me as I was leaving for Arvind Kejriwal's fast venue in Delhi's northeast corner, Dilshad Garden.
While I won't be among those who refuse to pay electricity bills, Kejriwal's supporters said hundreds of thousands of city residents had signed a pledge saying they would not pay their bills to the state.
Kejriwal said people should not pay because he says residents of Delhi are paying twice the amount they should be paying and began a hunger strike on March 23 against inflated bills.
The number of people who stuck around with Kejriwal as he entered the 13th day of his hunger strike was quite small.
