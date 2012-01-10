ZURICH Jan 10 The Swiss National Bank (SNB) starts the search for a new board member after the resignation of Philipp Hildebrand as chairman over a controversial currency trade made by his wife.

The bank's supervisory council forced Hildebrand to step down after emails failed to clear him of involvement in the deal, newspapers reported on Tuesday.

Board members must be Swiss nationals living in Switzerland and have a "flawless reputation and a stated knowledge of currency, bank and financial questions", according to Swiss law. The government elects them for six years.

Bank watchers say it is likely the SNB will plump for an internal candidate having chosen an external one in Jean-Pierre Danthine at the start of 2010.

That makes the following deputy members of the policy-making board frontrunners for the job.

THOMAS MOSER

Born in 1967, Moser has a doctorate in economics from the University of Zurich and had various stints as a research assistant and economist at Zurich institutions before joining the SNB's International Monetary Relations unit in 1999. He worked as adviser to the Swiss Executive Director at the International Monetary Fund between 2001 and 2004 and took up the role himself from May 2006 until the end of 2009. He was appointed deputy member of the SNB governing board at the start of 2010, and is responsible for economic, international and legal affairs in the department formerly run by Hildebrand.

THOMAS WIEDMER

Born in 1962, Wiedmer studied economics and psychology at the University of Berne and holds a doctorate in mathematical economics. He was a research fellow at the University of California at Berkley in 1994-1995. On his return home, he worked as a business analyst at insurer Swiss Re, before joining the finance department of the canton of Berne. He was appointed to the extended SNB board on May 1, 2000 and is responsible for finance in the department of former Vice and now interim Chairman Thomas Jordan. Since 2007 he has been the SNB's representative on the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision.

DEWET MOSER

Born in 1960, Moser holds a masters degree in economics from the University of Basel. He joined the SNB in 1986 and held a research position at the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis in the United States from 1990 to 1991. Among his various roles at the SNB he has headed the monetary operations advisory function and been responsible for risk management. He was appointed deputy member of the governing board in December 2006 and has headed the financial markets function in Danthine's department since May 2007.