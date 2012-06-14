* SNB urges Credit Suisse to address capital shortfall this
year
* European banking crisis poses threat to UBS, Credit Suisse
* SNB cautions of high big-bank leverage, Swiss housing
bubble
By Katharina Bart
ZURICH, June 14 The Swiss National Bank urged
Credit Suisse to improve its capital by halting
dividends or issuing shares to raise cash to shield it from the
risk of an escalation of the euro zone banking crisis.
"For Credit Suisse, given the low starting point and the
risks in the environment, it is essential that it already
substantially expand its loss-absorbing capital base during the
current year," the SNB wrote in its annual financial stability
report, which focuses on the Swiss banking sector.
"Apart from the planned reduction of risk, these
improvements can also be achieved in other ways, such as by
suspending dividend payments, or even by raising capital on the
market through share issuance," the SNB said.
Credit Suisse paid out 0.75 Swiss francs per share to
shareholders in 2011, down from 1.30 francs in 2010. Meanwhile,
UBS last year paid its first dividend - just 0.10 francs per
share - since the financial crisis.
While Credit Suisse was singled out - unusual for the SNB -
rival UBS, which had to be bailed out by the Swiss government in
2008, was also cautioned to keep course with its strategy to
stow away profits instead of paying cash out to shareholders.
Neither bank are being asked to hold more capital than
required under new rules, but instead are being urged to reach
higher requirements sooner.
Both hold more capital than rivals according to existing
rules, but fall behind under international Basel III rules
coming into full force in 2019, the SNB said.
The SNB also criticized that leverage at UBS and Credit
Suisse remains "very high", despite cutbacks on risky assets at
both banks. UBS and Credit Suisse should trim their balance
sheets, and not merely slash risk-weighted assets, the SNB said.
EURO ZONE BANK WORRIES
Chief among the SNB's worries are the collapse of a euro
zone bank, the bursting of a bubble in the Swiss housing market
as investors flee towards assets perceived as safe, persistently
low interest rates, and increased funding difficulties.
Though Credit Suisse and UBS are only moderately exposed to
euro zone debt and loans, they both face "substantial losses"
should European banks fall further into crisis, due to
counterparty links to Switzerland, the SNB warned. "The risk of
a major bank failure remains substantial," it said.
The SNB's report highlights that Credit Suisse, an early
adopter of the central bank's push for contingent convertible
bonds, or CoCos, is at a disadvantage because the instruments
aren't likely to be recognised under Basel III.
While Credit Suisse issued CoCos - bonds which aim to absorb
losses by converting to equity under certain conditions - UBS
has been more cautious about the instruments, saying it did not
want to dilute shareholders following repeated cash calls in
2007 and 2008, as it struggled under the weight of more than $50
billion in mortgage writedowns during the subprime crisis.
Credit Suisse and UBS are also in the crosshairs of ratings
agency Moody's, which could cut their ratings by as much as
three notches in coming weeks as part of a ratings review of
global banks. UBS's long-term debt is rated Aa3 by Moody's,
Credit Suisse's Aa1.
REAL ESTATE BUBBLE THREAT
The SNB cautioned that a potential collapse of Swiss real
estate prices poses a threat to banks with big mortgage books.
More personal insolvencies and an uptick in Swiss household
debt to gross domestic product highlight banks' increasing
vulnerability, the SNB said.
The central bank has repeatedly warned of overheating after
a flood of demand in hot spots such as Lake Geneva, Lake Zurich,
Zug and ski resorts fuelled a surge in prices.
After repeated warnings to Swiss banks to tighten their
lending standards went largely unheeded, the SNB pushed for an
emergency buffer. Earlier this month, the Swiss government said
it can impose another 2.5 percent additional buffer to underpin
mortgage lending if credit growth gets out of control.
(Reporting By Katharina Bart; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)