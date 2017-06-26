ZURICH, June 26 Switzerland's current account surplus increased to 11 billion Swiss francs ($11.35 billion) in the first quarter, up 3 billion francs from the year-ago period, the Swiss National Bank said on Monday.

The SNB said the jump was due to a higher receipts surplus on trade in goods and services. ($1 = 0.9694 Swiss francs) (Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Angus MacSwan)