ZURICH, Sept 5 The vice-chairman of the Swiss National Bank, Jean-Pierre Danthine, will retire at end of June next year upon reaching retirement age and the end of his term in office, Switzerland's central bank said on Friday.

Danthine, who has served as one of the SNB's three directors since 2010 and as vice-chairman since 2012, informed the SNB of his decision on Friday, it said in a statement. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin)