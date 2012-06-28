ZURICH, June 28 The cap the Swiss National Bank
imposed on the soaring franc is essential for the economy, its
vice chairman Jean-Pierre Danthine said on Thursday.
"We have had a rough road in Switzerland since the onset of
the financial and economic crisis with strong appreciation of
the Swiss franc that has constituted major challenge and at
times a major threat to the Swiss economy," Danthine said.
"The minimum exchange rate is an absolute necessity for the
Swiss economy," he said in a presentation exploring other
international experiences with attempts to control exchange
rates.
To shield the economy from deflation and a recession, the
SNB set a floor of 1.20 francs per euro last September, after
safe-haven buyers anxious about the euro zone's debt crisis had
nearly pushed it to parity with the common currency.
(Reporting by Emma Thomasson)