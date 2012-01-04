* Sarasin says employee passed data to third party

* Hildebrand had been cleared of malfeasance by probe

* SVP's Christoph Blocher declines to comment-spokesman

By Silke Koltrowitz

ZURICH, Jan 4 Bank Sarasin said that one of its employees had leaked information on currency transactions by the family of the Swiss National Bank chairman to a lawyer close to a right-wing politician fiercely critical of the central banker.

The employee admitted to passing the data to an external third party, after which he handed himself over to police, Bank Sarasin said on Tuesday. Bank Sarasin is majority held by Brazilian-Swiss private bank Safra.

"This data concerned currency transactions by the family of Philipp Hildebrand, chairman of the Swiss National Bank," Bank Sarasin said. The employee said he had disclosed documents relating to the transactions to a lawyer with close links to the Swiss People's Party (SVP), according Bank Sarasin.

"According to the employee, this lawyer then arranged a meeting with National Councillor Christoph Blocher, which took place on 11 November 2011," the bank said.

Livio Zanolari, spokesman for Blocher, said the SVP politician, who has been one of Hildebrand's most virulent critics, did not wish to comment.

Bank Sarasin declined to divulge to Reuters the identity of the employee or of the lawyer.

The Swiss central bank said last month that an investigation had shown that dollar purchases in August by Hildebrand's wife, three weeks before the SNB set a cap on the euro-franc exchange rate, had not infringed internal rules.

Blocher asked Hildebrand to step down after running up record losses for the central bank when intervening in currency markets to try to stem the rise of the Swiss franc.

Swiss media have reported that Blocher might also be behind rumours that prompted the investigation last month.

"The Bank condemns the misuse of confidential bank data for political purposes in the strongest possible terms," Bank Sarasin said in its statement.

The SNB declined to comment. The Swiss financial markets watchdog FINMA was not immediately available for comment. Sarasin said it had terminated its employment relationship with the employee and that it reserved the right to take legal action.

The Zurich police declined to comment.

"What motivated me to buy dollars was the fact that it was at a record low and was almost ridiculously cheap," Hildebrand's wife Kashya was quoted as saying on Swiss television.

"As I have worked in the financial and banking industry for over 15 year and always observe the markets, I felt at ease with this transaction," she said in a written transcript of remarks made to the television station over the phone.

The station said that Kashya Hildebrand spent about 500,000 Swiss francs ($536,300) on dollar purchases on August 15 and may have sold them again after the SNB set its franc cap with a benefit of about 50,000 francs.

It did not give its sources for this information, but other Swiss media have reported similar numbers.

($1 = 0.9323 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz and Katie Reid; Editing by Douwe Miedema and Hans-Juergen Peters)