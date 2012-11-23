ZURICH Nov 23 The Swiss franc will lose in
strength against other major currencies when uncertainty linked
to the euro zone crisis eases, the Swiss National Bank said on
Friday.
"We believe the franc will fall to a more realistic level
when euro zone uncertainties diminish," SNB board member Fritz
Zurbruegg said on an interview with Swiss broadcaster RSI.
The SNB capped the red-hot franc at 1.20 to the euro more
than a year ago to stave off deflation and recession. The franc
cap has helped Switzerland's exporters, who are suffering
because the strong franc makes their products more expensive
abroad.