ZURICH Oct 2 The Swiss National Bank does not
expect interest rates to rise anytime soon and could take
additional measures to enforce its cap on the Swiss franc at any
time, its chairman said in a newspaper interview on Thursday.
The SNB capped the franc at 1.20 per euro three years ago to
fend off deflation and recession. Recently, however, the Swiss
economy has been losing steam and the franc has again come under
appreciation pressure.
"A shock-like event could quickly push inflation into
negative territory. In monetary policy today, nothing points to
rising interest rates anytime soon," Thomas Jordan was quoted as
saying in German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ).
"The minimum exchange rate remains the absolutely central
tool to maintain adequate monetary conditions. An appreciation
(of the Swiss franc) would significantly increase the risk of
negative inflation or even deflation," he said.
Jordan said the SNB had recently reaffirmed its commitment
to the minimum exchange rate and had made it clear that it could
take further measures, such as negative interest rates on
deposits at the central banks, at any time.
Asked whether he saw inflation risks anywhere in the Swiss
economy, Jordan said: "Except for the real estate market, I do
not see any potential excesses."
He said measures to keep real estate prices in check, such
as the countercyclical capital buffer, seemed to be working, but
imbalances remained so the SNB had to remain vigilant.
(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Gareth Jones)