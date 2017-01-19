ZURICH Jan 19 Swiss National Bank Chairman
Thomas Jordan said the central bank will continue with its
negative interest rate policy in an environment of continued low
interest rates across Europe.
"We have a situation in America where monetary policy is
slowly beginning to normalise. Interest rates are rising there,
but it looks different in Europe," he said in an interview with
Swiss TV from Davos on Thursday.
"Here interest rates will remain low for some time, and that
is what is relevant for us," he said. "Therefore we will
continue to focus on negative interest rates in Switzerland."
The SNB introduced negative interest rates two years ago to
ward off investments in the Swiss franc, which the central bank
has consistently described as "significantly overvalued."
