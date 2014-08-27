ZURICH Aug 27 The Swiss National Bank (SNB) is considering adding Postfinance to a list of banks that come under closer supervision because of their importance to the wider financial system, the Berne-based group said on Wednesday.

"We were contacted by the Swiss National Bank (to say) that they have begun evaluating whether Postfinance is systemically relevant," a spokesman for the banking arm of the state-owned post office said.

The move would make Postfinance, which forms the backbone of Switzerland's system of payments, the fifth bank to be identified as one whose stability is essential for the well-being of the Swiss financial system.

A spokesman for the SNB declined comment on Postfinance, which processes roughly 60 percent of all payments in Switzerland, or 965 million Swiss francs ($1 billion) last year.

The too-big-to-fail banks, which include UBS and Credit Suisse, are required by the Swiss central bank to meet tougher regulatory requirements as a result of their prominence.

Zuercher Kantonalbank (ZKB) and Raiffeisen were added to the list, in large part because of their sizable mortgage books.

The stiffer rules include maintaining a bigger capital cushion and establishing an emergency plan to protect themselves against market shocks. (1 US dollar = 0.9159 Swiss franc) (Reporting by Katharina Bart; Editing by David Holmes)