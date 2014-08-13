BRIEF-Advantage Lithium to commence drilling at Cauchari
* Orocobre/Advantage Lithium to commence drilling at cauchari
ZURICH Aug 13 The Swiss National Bank (SNB) said on Wednesday it is adding cooperative lender Raffeisen to a list of banks that come under closer supervision due to their importance to the wider financial system.
Swiss giants UBS and Credit Suisse are Swiss banks whose stability is considered essential for the well-being of Switzerland's financial system, and Zuercher Kantonalbank (ZKB) was added to the list last November. (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian)
* Orocobre/Advantage Lithium to commence drilling at cauchari
April 27 Gold on Thursday edged away from two-week lows hit in the previous session on scepticism over President Trump's proposed U.S. tax reform, with markets awaiting central bank meetings in Europe and Japan. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was down 0.1 percent at $1,266.80 per ounce, as of 0115 GMT. Bullion prices edged away from a two-week low of 1,259.90 hit in the previous session. * U.S. gold futures climbed 0.3 percent to $1,267.70 an ounce.