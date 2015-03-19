ZURICH, March 19 The Swiss National Bank's
governing board did not come under any pressure to step down
after its removal of a cap on the franc roiled markets and sent
the currency soaring in January, SNB Chairman Thomas Jordan
said.
"There were never demands for resignation directed at the
three of us (board members) or at me personally," Jordan told
journalists at a news conference on Thursday.
The SNB earlier on Thursday kept a charge on some cash
deposits steady at -0.75 percent, but said it would remain
active in foreign exchange markets to weaken what it sees as a
"significantly overvalued" franc.
(Reporting by Alice Baghdjian and Maria Sheahan)