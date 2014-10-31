ZURICH Oct 31 The Swiss National Bank on Friday
reported a nine-month consolidated profit of 28.5 billion Swiss
francs ($29.7 billion), largely due to a rise in its foreign
exchange positions.
Income from the central bank's forex positions amounted to
25.2 billion francs, while the value of its gold reserves rose
to 3.3 billion francs.
The SNB set a cap of 1.20 Swiss francs to the euro three
years ago to help stave off recession and the threat of
deflation.
Its balance sheet increased by 31.7 billion francs to 522
billion francs at the end of September versus the end of
December 2013.
The SNB said euro-denominated assets made up 45 percent of
its portfolio at the end of September, down from 46 percent at
the end of June, while 29 percent was held in dollars, up from
27 percent at the end of the second quarter, and 9 percent in
yen, unchanged from the previous quarter.
(1 US dollar = 0.9589 Swiss franc)
